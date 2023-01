KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons from in a video of a gas station burglary they released.

The video shows three people going through the business at 1710 US Hwy 259 around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. In the video one person is seen bagging up packs of cigarettes and other items.

The public can call Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or email him at joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com