MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect that committed an aggravated robbery recently.

The man stole from a gas station on Dec. 17 in the 2700 block of Victory Dr., and he was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Officials shared a video of the incident, and it shows a man in a red hoodie and blue shorts entering the store. Then, he approaches the register and points what appears to be a weapon at someone. He later leaves the store with items in his hands. The man also had a possible scar or tattoo on his leg.

If someone recognizes the person in the video, they should contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4543. If you want to remain anonymous you may share your tip through the P3 mobile app or call 903-935-9969.

