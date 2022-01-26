TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing two convenience stores in East Texas in the past few weeks.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department shared a video on Wednesday of one of the robberies. One of the incidents happened at the T&J Corner Store at 1003 Bowie Street on Jan. 4 around 10:15 p.m. The other robbery took place at Shamrock at 2702 S. Lake Dr. on Jan. 22 approximately at 9:38 p.m.

The suspected criminal was wearing a grey sweatshirt that had the word Texas in the middle, and he had his hood on. He was also wearing gloves and black sweatpants.

During the video, a man points a gun at the cashier. The robber asks the cashier to give him the money, and he does. Then, the man asks the employee to lift a part of the register up so he can check if there was additional cash hidden underneath, and he receives more cash and exits the store.

Police are asking people to call them if they know who the man is or if they recognize his voice. Authorities may be reached at 903-798-3116 or you may call the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.