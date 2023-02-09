Video Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into a building.

According to officials, on Feb. 6, a man broke into a building at the 11000 of State Highway 146 South in Livingston. The man is pictured allegedly stealing several cartons of cigarettes from the building.

