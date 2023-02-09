POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into a building.
According to officials, on Feb. 6, a man broke into a building at the 11000 of State Highway 146 South in Livingston. The man is pictured allegedly stealing several cartons of cigarettes from the building.
“If you have any information in reference to this case that may help with the investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and speak with a Detective, at (936) 327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 App or call Polk County Crime Stoppers (http://polkcountycs.org/) at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.”Polk County Sheriff’s Office