SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for help in identifying individuals involved in a burglary.

Video courtesy of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Shelby County officials, the crime took place on Jan. 29 at James Grocery at approximately 3:30 a.m. and officials are asking for people who reside in that area to check security cameras to see if there is anything suspicious on your devices.

If you have any information on the individuals involved, contact Investigator Aaron Jones at 936-572-7559 or 936-598-5601.