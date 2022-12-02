SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people in two separate criminal mischief incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 25.

The incidents happened in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947, with both incidents involving a rock being thrown at houses and causing damage to windows.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one of the residences had surveillance video that shows a vehicle stopping at the end of the driveway. In the video, a white male is seen running up the driveway barefoot and is shown to be throwing an object through the kitchen window.

The video then shows three people total that exited the vehicle, with two that stayed at the end of the driveway when the other man went to throw the rock at the house, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Captain DJ Dickerson at 936-572-0255.