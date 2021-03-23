Violent Crime and Drug Task Force arrests Marshall man on engaging in criminal activity warrant

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Violent Crime and Drug Task Force members on Friday arrested a 21-year-old Marshall man on two warrants for engaging in criminal activity.
Larry Dewayne Pierce Jr. was taken into custody at laundry mat on Lafayette Street in Marshall after he tried to run from officers.
He also was charged with being in possession of marijuana and evading arrest, said information from the city of Marshall.
