SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Waco man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Tuesday for charges related to the 2020 shooting death of a man in Smith County.

Joshua Tibbits, 32 of Waco, was convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity in connection to the 2020 shooting death of a motorcyclist.

Smith County officials at the time said 33-year-old Brandon Edwards was riding his motorcycle when he was shot and three men, including Tibbits, were arrested and identified as gang members.

According to an arrest warrant, Edwards was wearing a jacket that depicted him as a member of the 1%er Cossacks Motorcycle Club and security footage showed a truck chasing Edwards near where he was killed.

Tibbit’s trial began on Oct. 30, and he was convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity on Tuesday. Later that same day, he was sentenced to 45 years in prison.