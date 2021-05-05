WANTED: Arp PD searching for man who posed as a police officer

ARP, Texas (KETK) The Arp Police Department is searching for a man they say is posing as a law enforcement officer.

According to the department, Cornelius Redwine Jr, was pulled over by an Arp officer, and that’s when he presented a law enforcement identification card, indicating that he was active duty.

Upon further investigation, officials determined Redwine had not been an active member of a law enforcement agency for around three weeks.

The officer that conducted the traffic stop did confiscate the identification card from Redwine.

An arrest warrant has been issued for false identification as a peace officer.

If you know Redwine’s location, please call the Smith County Dispatch Non-emergency number at 903-566-6600 and ask to speak with an Arp Police Officer.

Redwine had previously been a member of the Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department. ESD 2 officials say he was never employed by them and has not been an active member for several years.