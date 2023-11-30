ARP, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted in both Texas and Louisiana was arrested in Arp earlier this month after a pursuit with police.

Arp PD announced on Wednesday that the Smith County Sheriff’s Office pursued a Chevrolet Camaro with a stolen license plate on Nov. 18 but were unable to continue their pursuit. Officials said a short time later an Arp police officer saw the car traveling on Highway 64 E and attempted to stop the car.

According to police, the officer pursued the Camaro for a short time before the Camaro experienced mechanical issues. The driver fled, and police said he was soon caught by the officer.

  • Photo of drugs seized from police pursuit.
    Photo courtesy of Arp PD.
  • Photo of car from police pursuit.
    Photo courtesy of Arp PD.
  • Mugshot of Dealvin Darnell.
    Mugshot of Dealvin Darnell courtesy of Smith County Jail.

Dealvin Darnell was arrested for evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance between four grams and 200 grams. Officials said Darnell was also wanted for illegal use of weapon or dangerous instrumentalities in Caddo Parrish and unlawful carrying of a weapon in Dallas County.