CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Camp County Deputies arrested a wanted man that allegedly had a total of 10 outstanding warrants out of several East Texas counties.

On May 4, officials said they were granted permission to search Terry Lynn Heath’s property in attempt to arrest him on the 10 outstanding warrants he had out of several counties. According to the release, when officials arrived, they discovered firearms and drug paraphernalia laying around in plain sight.

Shortly after, Heath was located in a travel trailer that was on the property. While attempting to arrest Heath, officials said that their was a brief struggle but they were able to arrest him and take him into custody.

Once in custody, officials said they secured the evidence which included two shotguns, live ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Heath was booked into the Camp County Jail on the 10 outstanding warrants that include possession of a controlled substance, felony theft, fail to identify, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, failure to appear for driving while license invalid and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon plus bond forfeiture charges for unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property and obstruction or retaliation.

Along with these charges, the Camp County Sheriff’s Office said they obtained two federal felony indictments for Heath with count 1 being for conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and count 2 for using or carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.