WARNING: Jacksonville PD says caller posing as police officer is demanding money

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Someone claiming to be a Jacksonville police detective is calling people and threatening to lock them up if they don’t pay money to avoid being prosecuted.

“The department wants to remind the public that police officers will not contact them and require any type of a money transfer to any type of debit card, bank account or other banking instrument,” said a statement released by the department Friday.

The department said that in the phone scam, the person claims to be a police detective and that the person must transfer money to Green Dot, a type of debit card.

Those who have been called are on the sex offender registry and appear to be a targeted group. “There could be other victims of this scam from other public source databases,” the statement said.

Those who suspected they have been called, or who have information, can call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2549 and asked to speak to Det. Compton.