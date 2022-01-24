Warrant: East Texas man’s blood-alcohol level was more than 3 times legal limit in wreck near airport

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Chandler man charged with intoxicated manslaughter from a fatal car crash near Tyler Pounds Regional airport had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, according to a warrant obtained by KETK News.

Back in December, 54-year-old Dennis Criner was driving east on Highway 64 west of Tyler when his car was hit by Juarez after he lost control on the wet road, per a preliminary report by DPS.

When Tyler police responded to the scene, officers questioning Juarez “observed signs of intoxication with thick slurred speech and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” according to the warrant.

Investigators asked him if he had anything to drink prior to the crash and he responded that he had “two glasses of wine,” per the court documents.

Juarez was taken to the hospital where police asked him for permission to draw his blood. The warrant states that Juarez consented and it was submitted to a DPS lab. Test results revealed that the blood-alcohol content was .267, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

If convicted of intoxication manslaughter, Juarez faces up to 20 years in prison.