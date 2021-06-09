Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of beating autistic teen after he no-shows plea hearing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued for the second man charged with beating a nonverbal autistic teen last year after he did not show up for a scheduled court hearing on Wednesday where he was expected to plead guilty.

26-year-old Bubacarr Ceesay was arrested along with Auston Reed in February of last year after being caught on a secret recording of them assaulting an autistic teen in the middle of the night.

Reed pleaded guilty back in January and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is currently serving his sentence at the Byrd Unit in Huntsville.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. in the 241st District Court led by Judge Jack Skeen. Within minutes of him not showing up, defense attorney Carlo D’Angelo tried to call Ceesay along with D’Angelo’s office and his pre-trial officer.

While they were trying to get a hold of him, prosecutor Heath Chamness remarked to a court employee that Ceesay had likely significantly increased his sentence.

Chamness said that the plea deal likely would have been five years, but Ceesay could have been out in one or two with good behavior and time served before he was bonded out of jail.

After roughly 30 minutes, Skeen ordered a warrant for Ceesay’s arrest and quintupled his bond to $500,000. Chamness told Skeen that Ceesay had been in the country on a student visa and that could have played a factor in him not showing up.

Chamness said that with the conviction from a plea deal, Ceesay could have been facing deportation.

Ceesay originally chose to plead not guilty last year after defense lawyers looked to have the recording thrown out, but the motion was denied by Skeen.

In an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News last year, Ceesay was allegedly seen hitting the victim in the head with a shoe. The victim has to be helped to the restroom during the night and Ceesay was seen hitting him with his shoe to wake him up.

The video shows Ceesay using the side of the sole first and then hits the victim several times in the head. When he woke up, Ceesay struck him two more times with the back of the shoe.

The company of the group home that housed the victim said he had been diagnosed with the following diseases and disorders:

Autism

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Fragile X Syndrome

Impulse Control Disorder

ADHD

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Moderate Intellectual Disability

Hypercholesterolemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Speech Impairment

Enuresis

According to the warrant, Ceesay and Reed initially denied to police in an interview that they were the ones assaulting the victim. After police showed them the video, both confessed that it was in fact themselves.