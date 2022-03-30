LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man who was shot and killed during a fight with a housemate ended up recording his own murder, according to arrest warrants obtained by KETK News.

49-year-old Michael Ralston was arrested for the killing of Eric Wynns, 44, back on March 19. He also was charged with stabbing Jonathan Dillard, who was Wynns’ brother, during a struggle.

The warrant states that five people lived in the home where the shooting occurred and that the fight started over text messages that Ralston sent Wynns. It was not included in the documents what was in the texts.

Two neighbors told investigators that Ralston and Wynns were having an ongoing “noise feud,” where they were both being “intentionally being loud to annoy each other.” A housemate told police that both were also hearing impaired, with Ralston being called the “Deaf Dragon.”

After the shooting, police found Wynns’ cell phone next to his body, which was still recording. Several clips from earlier that night were also saved on the device.

The first video reportedly showed Wynns knocking on Ralston’s upstairs bedroom door and telling him to stop sending text messages.

Ralston allegedly told the police that he was being harassed by Wynns and this made him “fear for his life.” The arrest warrant says Ralston told police this made him get his gun and shoot Wynns.

Per the arrest warrant, the second clip was with Wynns downstairs and shows Ralston at the top of the staircase. A portion of the shooting is then captured on video.

“[Ralston] pulls the slide back on a handgun and begins yelling at Wynns to stop banging on his door. Ralston then begins firing downwards towards the bottom of the staircase. Wynns is heard screaming. Another voice believed to be Dillard begins yelling at Ralston about shooting people. More screams are heard with the voice telling someone to stop.” Arrest warrant for Michael Ralston

Officers did find evidence that this was not the beginning of the shooting, but that Ralston had first fired at Wynns inside his bedroom and then followed him, according to the warrant. Shell casings were found in Ralston’s room as well as near Wynns’ body downstairs.

Police believed this meant Ralston “followed Wynns… when there was no further threat of violence.” Investigators also did not find any damage or forced entry into Ralston’s room that would “suggest anyone entered without consent,” according to the warrant.

“There does not appear to be any evidence to suggest that there was any threat towards Ralston at the time he discharged his handgun at Wynns and used a knife to severely injure Dillard.” Arrest Warrant for Michael Ralston

According to the warrant, Wynns’ cell phone recording captured audio of Dillard shouting “about shooting people” after Wynns was shot. It also captured audio that police believe is Dillard being stabbed.

Dillard was found with “a large amount of puncture wounds about his neck and shoulder area.” He was able to get away to another friend’s room. Ralston ran back upstairs and that is when first responders arrived.