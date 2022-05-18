LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man charged with murder allegedly shot his girlfriend after a struggle for a gun during a fight, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

30-year-old Adrian Grissom was arrested at The Gilmer Apartments in January after he called 911 and said his girlfriend, 23-year-old Cyan Winn, had been shot and killed.

According to the warrant, Grissom told investigators he and Winn were having an argument and he “was in Winn’s face and was yelling.”

The documents say Winn tried to remove a gun from her purse and told Grissom to back up. Grissom said in a police interview that he did not and “pushed Winn to the ground from a chair as she was pulling a handgun out.”

The warrant states Winn tried to crawl away with the gun as the two continued to fight for it. Grissom told police he got control of the gun and pushed Winn away.

Grissom claims that “when he pushed Winn away, his finger was inside the trigger guard, he pulled the trigger, and the handgun discharged one time,” according to the warrant.

He is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge. His next court date is set for early July.