Warrant: Longview man shot intruder that broke in with AR-15, demanded money

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man charged with aggravated robbery was injured after one of the residents that lived there fought back.

According to a warrant obtained by KETK News, 19-year-old Tiylor Green and two others allegedly broke into a Longview home back on August 30, 2020, in the 300 block of Tammy Lyn Drive, a neighborhood just off Gilmer Rd.

Green was carrying an AR-15 with a red mask on and demanded money from two people who lived there.

While he was taking cash from a wallet, a third resident snuck into the back of the house to grab a gun. He returned and fired multiple rounds at the intruders, hitting Green in the leg, according to the documents.

Green was then dropped off at a hospital in Longview and doctors called police. He denied to an officer that he was even at the home during the robbery.

The officer took a blood sample and three months later results showed that his blood matched DNA of blood found at the scene.

Police took him into custody on February 23 after a three-month search. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

“Mr. Green actually went out of radar at that time. We were actively looking for Mr. Green, but we were unable to locate him until his latest arrest in February, said Brandon Thornton, with the Longview Police Department. “The other two suspects have been identified. We are fairly certain we know who they are. We have taken that case and sent it over to the DA’s office to get a grand jury consideration.”