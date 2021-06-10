Warrant: Longview man was looking at his phone seconds before fatal crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested for manslaughter earlier this week for an April wreck and court documents reveal that he was looking at his phone just seconds before the crash.

The accident was back on April 4 on FM 2906 just before 6 p.m. 29-year-old Luis Gonzalez Rivas was driving his Ram 2500 pickup and collided with a Hyundai Sant Fe.

The driver of the Santa Fe was identified as 57-year-old Shearon Barnes Coleman, who was unconscious when deputies arrived at the scene, according to an arrest warrant.

In the back seat of Coleman’s car was 81-year-old Luevenia Barnes. She told deputies she was in severe pain and was taken to a Longview hospital. Coleman was flown to a hospital in Shreveport.

Barnes died the next day from her injuries and Coleman still remains in critical condition.

The warrant state that Rivas told deputies immediately after the crash “that was my fault.” He also told them that he had picked up his phone and was distracted before the crash.

It is unclear why the warrant for Rivas’ arrest was filed nearly two months after the crash. He is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Under Texas law, manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.