Warrant: Rusk County man confessed to murder during interview with police

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man charged with murdering a woman in his home allegedly confessed to the crime in a police interview, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

39-year-old Coy Jones Sr. was taken into custody earlier this week after an 11-hour manhunt that was conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson Police Department.

He is accused of killing 42-year-old Kristi Wilson Collier, a Henderson woman. It is unknown how the two knew each other. Police found her with a gunshot wound to the head at Jones’ home.

The warrant says that Jones had made “statements to his family members in which he made admissions that he was responsible for the firearm trauma that Collier sustained.”

Police detained him for an interview at The Jalapeno Tree restaurant and noticed that he “was evasive… and exhibited a demeanor of extremely [sic] nervousness.”

He was able to run away, which triggered the all-night manhunt. Jones was captured just after 7 a.m. the next morning at Mount Hope Cemetery.

The warrant states that Jones confessed to killing Collier during a fight with her. He is facing life in prison for her death.