TROUP, Texas (KETK) – A Troup man accused of possessing child pornography allegedly had “numerous” images on his computer, according to a warrant obtained by KETK News.

The warrant was brief, but states that a search warrant was executed on a computer owned by 40-year-old Jerry Gatlin. It does not state what initiated the investigation.

The documents say that there were “numerous images… depicting child pornography” on the computer. It does not give a specific number of files other than there were at least six.

In the warrant, Gatlin allegedly confessed to investigators about downloading the files when they did a forensic examination of the device.

If convicted, Gatlin faces up to 20 years in prison.