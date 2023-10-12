TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant provides new details into the events that led up to an Amber Alert being issued on Tuesday for two young girls and the arrest of their father.

Chase Lee, 33 of Tyler, was brought in for questioning after he was found with the girls, 7-years-old and 9-years-old, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Tyler, and later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to his arrest warrant, a neighbor called authorities on Tuesday and reported to hear her neighbor screaming. When officers arrived at the scene, the warrant said they contacted the resident who told them her ex-husband, Lee, was at her home with the children when she got back from work, per their custody agreement.

The warrant said she told officers that Lee told the children to go to his truck after she got home, and after closing the front door, “produced a handgun from his waist band and pointed the handgun directly at her.”

Lee reportedly then pulled the trigger on the handgun, but the warrant said the gun did not fire. The woman ran from Lee out the back door, according to the warrant, where he caught up to her and again pointed a handgun at her.

“[She] said that she then grabbed the handgun in an attempt to defend herself from Chase, and the two of them fell to the ground fighting over the gun,” the warrant said. “[She] said that Chase then pulled the trigger of the handgun again, but the handgun again did not fire.”

The warrant said after the handgun did not fire a second time, Lee ran back through the home, and the woman climbed into her neighbor’s backyard and began asking for help. The woman then went to the front of the home after hearing Lee’s truck start up where the warrant said she found her neighbor already on the phone with 911.

Lee was later caught after the warrant said dispatch received information from a caller that recognized the truck from the Amber Alert.

“Chase Lee admitted that he had pointed a handgun at [her] but would not go into further detail regarding the events,” the warrant said. “Chase Lee also claimed that the handgun he had pointed at [her] was in the center console of his Chevrolet Avalanche and advised that the gun was loaded.”

Lee remains in the Smith County Jail, as of Thursday, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon where he is being held on a $400,000 bond.