Warrant: Tyler man accused of planting camera in bathroom to record woman while she was changing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is accused of planting a camera in the bathroom at his business and recording a woman while she was changing.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, 46-year-old Michael Blundell was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with invasive recording.

He was an employer at a medical site and had recruited a new potential worker. On Oct. 17, she went into the bathroom to change into scrubs. After showing them to Blundell, the victim went back into the bathroom to change back into her pants.

The warrant states that Blundell then invited her to lunch, but the woman declined because “she felt uncomfortable.”

While he was gone, she went back into the bathroom and found a small camera sitting by the toilet. After calling a friend, she left the business and took the camera with her.

The document says Blundell later called the victim and claimed he had left the camera there due to prior employee thefts. The woman went to the police, who saw a recording of her changing as well as Blundell adjusting the camera.

On Oct. 21, police interviewed Lundell who claimed he had set up the camera because he suspected her of stealing from the business. He claimed that he “treated it like a grocery or department store where people go to the bathroom to conceal items.”