Warrant: Tyler man accused of trying to run ex-girlfriend, child off road due to custody dispute

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is accused of trying to wreck into his ex-girlfriend’s car that held his 4-year-old child, according to multiple arrest warrants obtained by KETK News.

Cory Stokes, 35, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of endangering a child for allegedly trying to run them off the road and then attempted a head-on collision.

The documents allege that the victim believed Stokes’ did this “because of a current custody battle.” She told investigators that Stokes pulled up behind them while at the intersection of Old Henderson Highway and Loop 323.

As they were driving down the highway, Stokes “used the center lane to start driving to the left of their vehicle… started swerving in front of [her] car, and hit the brakes.” Both times, the victim had to turn at the last second to avoid a crash.

The warrant says Stokes then drove past them, turned around, and began driving toward them to attempt a head-on collision. The victim once against turned away at the last second. She said she was “scared for her family’s life during the incident” and she recorded the whole ordeal on her dashcam.

When officers interviewed Stokes, he claimed the victim was on drugs and was driving more than 85 miles per hour. Investigators showed him the dash camera footage, which caused Stokes to change his story and that “his memory is fuzzy from the adrenaline rush… and it was not his intention to hit them, and he does not recall going very fast.”

Stokes is being held in the Smith County Jail on a combined $950,000 bond from the four charges. He has multiple past convictions in Smith County on drug possession charges: one in 2012 and two in 2014.