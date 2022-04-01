TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man charged with murder lived in the same house as the victim, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

26-year-old Timothy Jones was arrested earlier this week in the death of 53-year-old Anthony Wilson last weekend. Wilson’s body was found in the woods in north Tyler.

The warrant alleges that the homeowner Jimmy Wade called police after he found a large amount of blood outside the house. He told officers that he knocked on the door, but no one answered.

When police arrived, they learned it was a three-bedroom home and Jones along with Wilson each rented one room and shared the common areas. In Wilson’s room, police found “a large amount of blood.”

The document states that there was blood and “brain matter” found on the bed along with blood spatter on the wall. Wilson’s car was also reportedly not at the home.

Wilson’s girlfriend, Edna Jones, allegedly told his ex-girlfriend that Timothy Jones had “really messed up.” Edna told police she saw Timothy Jones and another man moving Wilson’s body out of the house and placing it in the back of a car.

Edna Jones reportedly told investigators that Timothy Jones said to her Wilson was “nosey.” He then asked her to clean blood off the bedroom door, the carport door and the “concrete area at the bottom of the steps in the carport,” the warrant stated.

Edna Jones admitted to police that she did as she was told. She was later charged with failing to report a felony along with tampering with evidence. Timothy Jones was later caught and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Police are still searching for 19-year-old Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, the third suspect in the case. While police did not state in a release why they are interested in him, it is highly likely that he is suspected of being the man who helped move Wilson’s body.