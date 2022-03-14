TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman employed as a nighttime nurse for a nonverbal, immobile special needs child is accused of treating the child like “a rag doll,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

35-year-old Jessica Fowler is charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony in Texas, and has since posted a $200,000 bond since being arrested last week.

According to the arrest warrant, Fowler served as a nighttime nurse for the child who suffered from multiple medical conditions, which required constant and sensitive care.

An investigation started after a separate nurse reported that the child was not using her right arm. When the child still did not use her arm as the day progressed, video footage from a hidden camera inside the home was checked.

The warrant states that in more than 50 separate clips, Fowler is allegedly shown tossing the victim “like a rag doll” from one side of the crib to the other.

There also was footage where Fowler allegedly tied the victim’s arm behind her head, which may have left bruising on the child’s arm, according to the affidavit.

The investigator on the case also observed clips showing Folwer “using her phone light to inspect [the victim] as though she was looking for any marks or bruising” and “would intentionally turn off the [heart rate] alarm alert on a monitor.”

This alarm was designed to go off if the child was in pain or other distress, causing the heart rate to go too high.

The warrant says that Fowler was briefly interviewed on the phone by police and told them she had been a nurse for six years. After initially telling officers that she would set up another interview with them, her lawyer called back to say she would not do one.

If convicted, Fowler faces up to 10 years in prison.