Warrant: Woman’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times legal limit in wreck that injured Tyler PD officer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman with already three DWI convictions allegedly had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit when she slammed into the back of a Tyler PD officer and a motorcyclist in August.

Tracy Annette Dixon, a 48-year-old Frankston woman, is charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The wreck occurred in the northwest corner of Loop 323 in Tyler just before the intersection with HWY 69 that takes drivers to I-20.

The wreck was just after 10 p.m. on August 20 of last year and it left the injured officer and Dixon with multiple broken bones in her leg. A motorcyclist was also hit but was uninjured in the wreck.

A warrant obtained by KETK News said multiple witnesses said Dixon’s Chevrolet Malibu was driving “at a very high rate of speed.” It also says that the computer from Dixon’s car showed that she drove as fast as 82 miles per hour and just one second before the crash the car hit 72 miles per hour as Dixon was hitting the brakes.

The documents also stated that Dixon was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck. Along with her leg fractures, she also suffered broken ribs. She said she did not remember drinking alcohol and when asked if she did, replied “I hope not.”

The warrant said that blood work taken by UT Health showed that her blood-alcohol level was 0.276, roughly three-and-a-half times the legal limit of 0.08. She has multiple past criminal convictions, including three DWIs.

The officer in the crash was temporarily knocked unconscious, suffered a concussion, and had two lacerations in her head that required 13 combined staples. The warrant stated that she is still dealing with short-term memory loss.