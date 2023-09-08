TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials are looking for two people after warrants were issued related to last week’s shooting at a house in Texarkana.

Officials said they are looking for Verlon Owens Jr., 28 of Texarkana, Ark., and Asontea Collins, 20 Pine Bluff, Ark. In addition, officials said there is an outstanding warrant for Lakentae Ford, 20 of Pine Bluff, Ark., who was injured in the shooting and is expected to be arrested upon release from the hospital.

All three men have been issued warrants for felony engaging in organized criminal activity aggravated assault, and according to police, the shooting is believed to not have been a random attack.

Officials said that on Aug. 28, they were called to the scene in the 300 block of Waterman Street and found three men inside the house who had been shot with two of them in critical condition.

“Based on what we’ve been able to determine, a group of armed men walked into the front door and immediately opened fire on the three men inside,” authorities said. “The suspects were specifically targeting the victims and/or that house.”

Shortly after the shooting officials said Ford was brought to a local emergency room with “wounds that he received during the exchange of gunfire at the house on Waterman” by Tristen McAllsiter who was held for questioning and arrested later that night in relation to the shooting.

“Based solely upon the seriousness and savagery of this crime, we consider them both to be very dangerous,” police said.

Anyone who knows where they are is asked to contact Texarkana police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrest.