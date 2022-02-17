ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An ATM was stolen from Fairview Mini Mart on Tuesday. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the criminals.

Surveillance video shows three people driving a truck through the front doors of the store and using a chain to get the ATM off of its anchors. Crime Stoppers said that the truck has been recovered, but deputies need help identifying the individuals.

If you recognize the criminals, submit a tip here, use the app or call 936-639-TIPS(8477). Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible.