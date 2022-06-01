MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly striking a patrol car and forcing it off the road.

According to a statement from local police, 42-year-old Jessie Turlington hit the patrol car on the night of May 24. The accident occurred near the intersection of Durrell St. and E. Grand Ave.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police later received a tip through Crime Stoppers on Turlington’s location.

On May 27, Turlington was taken into custody and charged with accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury. He is being held at the Harrison County Jail.