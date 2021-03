BOULDER, Colorado (KETK) – The accused Boulder, Colorado, shooter, Ahmad Alissa, is making his first appearance in a courtroom Thursday morning after the massacre Monday afternoon that left 10 dead, including a police officer.

He was arrested at the store after being shot by police in the leg. He faces 10 murder charges and one count of attempted murder.

The hearing is expected to be brief and is meant to only advise him of the charges that he is facing.