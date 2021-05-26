SPECIAL REPORT: Multiple fatalities reported in California shooting, suspect dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose shooter is dead after shooting and injuring multiple people at a VTA railyard on Wednesday morning.

San Jose Mayor tweeted the shooter is “no longer a threat” and several people are being treated.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority facility has been evacuated. VTA confirmed to KRON4 that the shooter is dead, but officials have not yet confirmed any specific deaths.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff also said the “shooter is down.”

VTA first told KRON4 that someone fired shots at a light-rail train in their maintenance yard on Wednesday morning.

The Guadalupe Yard is located off of West Younger Ave, near N San Pedro St. The sheriff is asking people to stay away from the area.

KRON4 reporter Camila Barco said several roads are blocked off and there are multiple police vehicles, as well as the San Jose Fire Department.