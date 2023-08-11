HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Methamphetamines were seized while a deputy was conducting a welfare check on a man that was reportedly found unconscious next to a pick-up truck.

On Thursday night, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man that was laying on the ground next to a pick-up truck on FM 31 and I-20.

According to authorities, the deputy identified him as 29-year-old Devan Adams. While speaking with Adams, the deputy reported that they found a meth pipe that still had meth inside of it.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.