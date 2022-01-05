Wells police bust more than 25 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop

WELLS, Texas (KETK) — The Wells Police Department arrested a man on Dec. 29 after they reportedly found more than 25 lbs. of marijuana in his vehicle.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29 at approximately 11 p.m., a Wells police officer was out on patrol when he noticed a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 69 that was exceeding the speed limit. The vehicle was allegedly travelling at 78 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone.

According to Wells PD, when the officer performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. The officer then located a large duffle bag in the trunk which contained approximately 25 lbs. of packaged marijuana.

The officer arrested the driver for possession of marijuana and had him taken to the Cherokee County Jail without incident. Police say that other possible drug charges are pending once lab testing has been completed.