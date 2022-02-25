TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused of setting his girlfriend’s couch on fire during an argument has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.

22-year-old Dwayne Richard is accused of starting the fire on Oct. 20 last year while he and his girlfriend were having an argument in her duplex.

An arrest warrant obtained by KETK News states that the victim told police Richard set the fire, pulled her back inside the duplex and told her, “We are both going to die in here today.”

Richard was arrested later that day by Tyler PD and the warrant said he later confessed to setting the fire in an interview with officers.

The court documents state Richard told them “he set fire to some papers and… used a cigarette lighter to start the fire.”

If convicted, Richard faces up to 20 years in prison.