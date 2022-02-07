TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man accused of stabbing his mother to death last October has been indicted on a murder charge by a Smith County grand jury.

On Oct. 6, 2021, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman who claimed to have been stabbed by her son. She also said he had stolen her Honda CRV.

24-year-old Carson Epifano was arrested later that night on Golden Road after investigators gave Tyler PD officers the description of the vehicle.

The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Bernice Slabaugh. She passed away from her injuries roughly two hours after she called 911.

After his indictment, Epifano was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. It’s unclear if that has been done as of this writing.

Epifano is being held on a $2 million bond. His first court date has not yet been set.