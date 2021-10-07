Whitehouse man charged with stabbing mom to death

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his mom to death Wednesday evening.

At 5:15 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a woman being stabbed by her son. They responded to the 20600 block of East Grove Club Lake Road, a neighborhood south of Whitehouse off HWY 110.

Before deputies arrived, they received a second 911 call, this one from the victim herself saying her son had stabbed her and that he had stolen her Honda CRV.

When deputies arrived, they immediately began performing first aid, “due to the severity of her injuries.” She was taken to UT Health in Tyler, where she was listed in critical condition.

Investigators at the scene gave a description of the car to nearby law enforcement agencies. Tyler Police found the car on Golden Road and pulled it over. They detained the driver, 24-year-old Carson Aaron Epifano, a Whitehouse man and the son of the victim.

The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Bernice Slabaugh. She passed away from her injuries at 7:36 p.m.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for her home and began processing the scene. An arrest warrant was issued for Epifano by County Court at Law #3 Judge Floyd Getz.

Epifano is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $2 million bond. A search of Texas public records shows that he has no prior criminal record.