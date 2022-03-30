SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Whitehouse man has pleaded guilty to federal income tax violations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Anthony D. Klein, 47, pleaded guilty to attempting to evade or defeat tax Wednesday.

Court documents show that for tax year 2016, Klein filed an IRS Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return with the IRS. Officials say that on that form, he claimed that he had no taxable income and that he was entitled to credits of $5,836.00.

According to a release, he had taxable income of approximately $535,188.07 for the 2016 tax year. In filing the return, Klein allegedly intended to evade and defeat the payment of income tax that was due and owing to the United States.

He reportedly admitted that the tax loss for tax year 2016 is $194,780; for tax year 2017 is $98,431.00; for tax year 2018 is $74,191.00; and for tax year 2019 is $36,890.00, for a total tax loss of $404,292.00.

Klein faces up to five years in federal prison.

The case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.