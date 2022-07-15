WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — A Whitehouse man was sentenced by a Smith County grand jury to life in prison without parole on Thursday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Jonathan Evans, 32, was convicted of continuously sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 and will now serve a life sentence for the crime.

According to the Smith County District Attorney’s office, evidence was presented that Evans sexually abused a young female numerous times over a three-year period. The victim eventually came forward and disclosed this abuse to a family member, who summarily contacted the Whitehouse Police Department.

A Whitehouse PD captain investigated the case and had the victim forensically interviewed at the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center, after which evidence was sufficient to place Evans under arrest.