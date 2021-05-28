Whitehouse man to spend life in prison after fighting officers, pointing gun at 1, back in 2020

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Whitehouse man will spend the rest of his life in prison after assaulting a peace officer.

Back on March 19, 2020, two Smith County deputies went to arrest Michael Fry, 37, of Whitehouse, on an outstanding warrant when they say began to resist.

Officials say Fry began resisting on the back porch, and continued as they moved through the garage and into the living room. That’s when Fry grabbed a handgun in the living room and screamed, “I’ve got a gun.”

Fry pointed the gun at one of the deputies while the other drew his own weapon. That’s when officials say Fry’s brother intervened and was able to take the gun away. Deputies were able to then apprehend Fry and take him into custody.

On Thursday, a Smith County jury in teh 7th District Court sentenced Fry to life in prison, along with a $10,000 fine.

At the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard testimony regarding the defendant’s prior misdemeanor convictions and two prior felony DWI’s committed by the defendant.