Whitehouse man’s murder trial delayed another three months despite heavy opposition from defense

Martin Reynolds stands in front of Judge Austin Jackson as his defense attorney Thad Davidson speaks just off-screen on June 18, 2021.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man who has been awaiting his murder trial for nearly four years will have to wait an additional three months to have his day in court.

24-year-old Martin Reynolds was arrested back in late 2017 for the murder of Andrew Carpenter, 19. Reynolds has claimed self-defense with his lawyer Thad Davidson saying in court Friday morning that Carpenter shot at him first with a shotgun.

Andrew Carpenter

The case has faced several delays over the past 3.5 years from pre-trial hearings, to forensic evidence, and the pandemic.

Davidson aired several grievances about the delays in the case. It was set for trial for June 28, but was pushed back by 114th District Court Judge Austin Jackson to September 13 due to a medical examiner that will be called as a witness by prosecutors being unavailable.

In a testy exchange with prosecutors and with Jackson, Davidson decried how Reynolds has been sitting in jail for nearly four years and has still yet to face trial. He also said that the trial should not be pushed back for a medical examiner witness since the cause of death was well known.

"My client killed Drew Carpenter. He killed him in self-defense after Drew Carpenter shot him with a shotgun…"

-Defense attorney Thad Davidson https://t.co/T2ELDpbkdm pic.twitter.com/dIAAXBdVnB — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 18, 2021

Self-defense. That is the cause of death. My client shot him. So I don’t know why we need a medical examiner. Thad Davidson, Defense attorney

At one point, Davidson became so animated that the bailiff on duty had to tell him to be quiet to allow Jackson to respond.

Jackson explained that although he understands that all the lawyers involved want the case tried at the end of June, it simply would not happen.

He also said that he is not responsible for delays that happened before he was elected back in November and took office in January. Jackson stated that he restarted in-person proceedings before any other judge in the county.

“We just ask for an indulgence of a little bit of patience here as we move an enormous backlog of cases…This court has tried more cases than any other district court. So we are not sitting on anything. Judge Austin Jackson