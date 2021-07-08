Whitehouse man’s murder trial for 2020 stabbing set for September

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man charged with murder will have his trial in September after a hearing on Wednesday.

Lars Theorine, 53, is accused of stabbing 43-year-old Michael Reed to death in January 2020. An arrest warrant stated that there was blood all over the walls and floor when police arrived at the home.

Officers attempted CPR on Reed, but quickly determined that he was already dead. They then moved to Theorine, who muttered “He tried to kill me” to them. He repeatedly fell in and out of consciousness.

Reed’s body showed multiple defensive wounds to his chest and arms, as well as multiple stab wounds on his back and neck.

241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen set a pre-trial hearing for September 1 and the trial for September 13 if the case remains on track.

Prosecutors offered Theorine a plea deal for 50 years, which would basically be a life sentence, but he rejected it, opting for a jury trial.

Theorine was the owner of Paradise Skating Rink and Big Kahuna Indoor Parties in Whitehouse.