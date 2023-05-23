TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse woman was sentenced to six years of probation with 600 hours of community service after being found guilty by a jury of felony bodily injury to a child.

Cheryl Layne, 46, and her husband Mark Layne, were initially arrested on multiple child abuse charges in 2019 after two of their children told a school resource officer they had been abused.

According to arrest documents, the children told authorities one of them had his head slammed against a wall by Cheryl who then hit the other boy with an archery arrow on his back.

The boys detailed another incident to authorities, according to documents, and said that Mark had hit one of them his palm and afterwards Cheryl hit him with a belt.

Protestors gathered outside a medical center about a week after their arrests, and said the abuse would not be tolerated by the community. At the time of their arrests, Mark was a 20-year veteran with the Tyler Police Department and Cheryl was a nurse practitioner at Whitehouse Family Medical Primary Care.

Cheryl was indicted on multiple charges of injury to a child in January 2020. Her jury trial began on May 15 where she was convicted of the charge.