WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — It’s been 15 years since a young East Texas woman’s death and her murder remains a mystery. Today, friends and family are determined to uncover the answer behind this looming question: Who killed Brittany McGlone?

Tuesday, May 4, marks the day 19-year-old Brittany McGlone was tragically beaten, sexually assaulted and murdered in the light of day. The case is now over a decade old. People in Wood County, from criminal investigators to your average Joe, they’re not giving up hope yet. Tomorrow, at the Wood County Sheriff’s office, a memorial will be held in her honor.

“It’s to remind everyone that Brittany was murdered and her murder was unsolved and someone has gotten away with murder for 15 years and may still be a risk to Wood County and the surrounding counties,” Brittany’s mother, Patricia Tice tells us.

15 years after the murder that shook Wood County, KETK News sat down with Brittany’s mother at her East Texas home. Memories of her daughter filled those four walls as we took a walk down memory lane together.

“She was the most innocent victim and she was murdered while she slept, and she deserves justice.” Patricia Tice, Brittany’s Mother

Pictures, paintings, dishes, horses and Texas-themed paraphernalia left behind memories of the young, intelligent woman we know as Brittany McGlone. However, for Patricia, the good parts of her daughter’s past were soon overshadowed by a harsh reality that haunts her to this day.

It’s a memory no mother, sister, father, family member or friend should ever have to bear.

WINNSBORO, TEXAS – May 4th, 2007

After working her night shift at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Mount Vernon, Brittany headed to her boyfriend, Jeff Stogner’s house. The home has since been either removed or destroyed.

According to Patricia,“…Brittany was murdered sometime between the hours of 8:30 am and 5:30 pm and that’s just based on when the boyfriend and his family saw her last.”

Patricia recalled her final moments with her daughter sharing their conversation before Brittany headed out one Thursday afternoon. “She told me she was going straight to her boyfriend’s home. It had never happened before. She was 19 I didn’t ask her why, I just said okay.” Because of that conversation, the next morning, when Brittany didn’t return home, Patricia said she “wasn’t alarmed.”

Hours after Brittany arrived at her boyfriend’s house following her night shift, she was murdered in his bed in broad daylight. Her boyfriend, Jeff Stogner, was allegedly not at the house when it happened.

“Later that afternoon, the boyfriend called and asked if she was with me. And immediately I said no, she is supposed to be with you. It just didn’t feel right,” said Patricia.

“There are words now in my vocabulary that I just can’t believe that they’re in there. Bludgeoned, sexual assault, even murder.” Patricia Tice

For newly elected Wood County Sheriff, Kelly Cole, this case hits close to home. “I was a criminal investigator at that time, so I had a little involvement with the case at the official onset,” he said.

Now, after 15 years of a spine-chilling unsolved mystery, the county’s newly elected official is giving this cold case a second look.

“Our thoughts here are ‘let’s go in here and try to figure something out, and with everything that’s there, that at some point we can bring it to some kind of close,’” said Sheriff Cole.

During our conversation with Patricia Tice, she named a list of suspects, in this case, reassuring Sheriff Cole isn’t “ruling anyone out.”

The crime scene left behind evidence, like blood stains, something they plan to retest.

“Technology has advanced, we believe that at some point we can bring it to some type of close,” mentioned Cole.

Today, Sheriff Cole is diving deeper, looking to the community for clues.

“People tend to think, ‘well I thought I saw something but maybe I really didn’t, or I heard this but I don’t think it has anything to do with it.’ Come tell us anyway,” added Cole.

Sheriff Cole’s active investigation, gives Patricia, her family and East Texans newfound confidence.

“You know if I see a murder solved after 32 years, that gives me hope. Eventually, science will catch up. Eventually, DNA will reveal the killer or killers,” Patricia tells us.