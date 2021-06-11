Who stole the Dippin Dots? Man drops through ceiling at store in Tyler mall to nab the frozen treats

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Just call him the Dippin’ Dots bandit.

According to the Tyler PD, the Polo wearing shirt man pictured here dropped through the ceiling above the Dippin Dots Ice Cream inside Broadway Square, 4601 S. Broadway Ave., while the store was closed and grabbed a bag of the frozen treats.

And he did it “all while licking on a sucker!” the a post on the department’s Facebook page says.

“Then he shimmied back through the hole and left into the night,” says the PD.

His illegal quest for Dippin Dots deliciousness was captured on a security camera.

Those who recognize the man are asked call 903-531-1035 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. #FindEmFriday#TylerPD

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51