Closing arguments to be held Tuesday morning in William Davis capital murder trial

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After three years of waiting for the trial and three and a half weeks for the case to be presented, closing arguments will be held Tuesday morning in the death penalty case of former CHRISTUS nurse William Davis.

Years of waiting. Weeks of testimony. It'll come to a head this morning when closing arguments are made in the #WilliamDavisTrial. https://t.co/lmTMODbUkb — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) October 19, 2021

He is accused of murdering four patients and injuring two others between 2017 and 2018 while working at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler.

The case was beset for years with delays from the pandemic, changes in attorneys and other reasons. The case will be decided by a 12-person jury and could give the 37-year-old the death penalty if they convict him. The jury is comprised of five white men, one Hispanic man and six white women.

The case has been prosecuted by Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman who inherited the case after his contested election in 2018. It has been arguably the most high-profile trial East Texas has seen in at least a decade. Putman is facing reelection for his seat with the Republican primary just six months away.

Putman’s team of prosecutors called dozens of witnesses over nearly three weeks from victims’ family members, surgeons and nurses, that treated the four victims: Chris Greenway, Joseph Kalina, John Lafferty, and Ronald Clark.

Nearly all the prosecution’s witnesses agreed that while the men had come to the hospital for major heart surgery, all had been expected to recover.

Greenway for example had been talking with his wife and the medical team just hours after surgery and appeared to be on the road to recovery. His health suddenly deteriorated in the middle of the night after being left alone with Davis.

The nurse in charge of Greenway, Ben Rasberry, testified weeks ago that while he and Davis had significantly different philosophies with how they went about their work, he had trusted Davis.

Rasberry left Davis alone with Greenaway for just about 20 minutes while he went to pick up food from a nearby Whataburger. When he returned, Greenway had crashed and an eventual CT scan revealed massive brain damage caused by air in the top of the skull.

Rasberry said he couldn’t believe what had happened and felt he “let everyone down.”

The defense team took much less time to present its case, only calling a handful of witnesses over two days. One of their star witnesses was former CHRISTUS Emergency Room physician Dr. John Schnell.

Schnell testified on Monday that he contacted the defense team on his own because he did not believe that the injuries sustained by the patients matched with the claim that Davis had blown air into their arteria lines. Schnell shared an analogy to defend his belief.

“If you had a garden hose and the water was turned on and you had a straw in your mouth and went and tried to blow air into that garden house and get that air to travel the length of the hose to the end. The water coming out of it would just push those air bubbles out.”

He admitted however that he was not physically present when the victims’ health deteriorated.

Lead defense attorney Philly Hayes also questioned Schnell about other potential causes that could’ve caused complications. One was Serotonin Syndrome, which occurs when the chemical serotonin reaches dangerous levels in a person’s body. This can cause high blood pressure which leads to seizures and strokes.

Schnell said that the unique aspect of the cases, where the victims had extremely high blood pressure readings before their deaths. He testified that usually for patients coming out of surgery, they have the opposite problem.

Schnell testified that Serotonin Syndrome could have caused Chris Greenway’s death.

In the case of John Kalina, Schnell testified that Kalina was a heavy drinker and approximated that he consumed roughly 12 beers per day along with some hard liquor. He explained that Kalina may have been going through alcohol withdrawal syndrome at the time of his surgery, which would have made him more prone to complications.

Dr. Vipul Kipoor, who reviewed the medical records, noticed something unique about the patients.

“The pattern of strokes is very similar in all these six patients. The patterns matched a watershed stroke or a watershed infart,” he said.

The jury will receive the case likely by Tuesday afternoon and could take as little as a few minutes or up to several days to decide the case.

A guilty verdict would trigger a second phase of the trial, where they would need to decide whether to sentence Davis to death or life in prison without parole.