LIVE BLOG: Security video shows nurse charged with murder was in patient’s room three minutes before alarms sounded

10:50 a.m.

Defense attorney Phillip Hayes is questioning Wendy Stone after nearly two hours of testimony with the prosecution.

10:28 a.m.

ADA Chris Gatewood has passed the questioning of Wendy Stone to the defense team. Judge Austin Jackson has allowed for a 15-minute break.

10:17 a.m.

When Davis gets back to Kalina’s room, he stands in the doorway but does not say anything to any of the nurses. Stone walks out a minute or so later. Davis does not tell her he had just been there.

10:08 a.m.

Davis is on camera looking down the hallway watching other nurses respond. Stone says she yelled out for help to another nurse to grab supplies.

Davis still is at another nurse’s station, which was away from his own patients. He gets up about five minutes after the alarm went off and walked to Kalina’s room.

9:43 a.m.

In a span of fewer than five minutes after the alarm goes off, close to 10 nurses and other healthcare workers respond to Kalina’s room.

Davis reappears on camera at 1:25 a.m., about five minutes after the alarm sounded on the floor.

9:33 a.m.

Davis walked into Kalina’s room at 1:16 a.m. and left one minute later on the night Mr. Kalina’s health went downhill. He was the last one in the room before Kalina’s machine sent out an alarm minutes later.

9:21 a.m.

Security footage from the hospital floor of cardiac ICU is now being shown to jury from the night Mr. Kalina’s health deteriorated. It is beginning just minutes before his incident started.

9:07 a.m.

Stone was the charge nurse when Joseph Kalina started to crash in January 2018.

“A lot of things happened with him that we did not predict.”

She said that Kalina had a routine recovery and showed no signs that anything was wrong. Before Mr. Kalina’s crash, said she had never seen Ben Rasberry rattled.

Rasberry was in charge of Kalina and testified on Wednesday that he had no worries about Kalina’s recovery before his incident.

Stone says she had only seen Ben Rasberry, who testified for hours yesterday, twice in her career.



8:58 a.m.

Graham is done testifying. The next witness is Wendy Stone, a nurse at the cardiac ICU in CHRISTUS. She has been there for the past seven years.

8:53 a.m.

Graham talked about security camera upgrades done at beginning of 2018. It allowed each camera to see up to three rooms at a time rather than just one at end of hallways.

DA Jacob Putman has passed questioning to defense attorney Phillip Hayes.

8:45 a.m.

First witness called is Robert Graham, who at the time was head Regional Security Officer for CHRISTUS.

He is now the Environmental Safety Officer, which ensures the hospital is following safety regulations. He commented it’s similar to OSHA.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The trial of William Davis, the former CHRISTUS nurse charged with capital murder, enters its third day on Thursday after a coworker spent hours on the stand Wednesday.

Ben Rasberry was questioned about the sudden deteriorations in the health of both Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina. Greenway had open-heart surgery on August 3, 2017, and Joseph Kalina had a separate procedure on January 24, 2018.

Both operations were deemed successful and the two men seemed to be on the road to a full recovery, with no obvious signs of complications.

Rasberry was in charge of Greenway the night after his surgery, but needed to step out for about 20 minutes around 3:15 a.m. to go grab Whataburger for lunch. He said he only did so because he felt confident in Greenway’s condition.

He testified that he left Davis in charge to be in the room with him and said “I trusted him with my patient.” Davis was the only one in the room while he was gone.

As Rasberry returned to the building, a “Code 44” was issued for his patient, meaning Greenway was going into cardiac arrest and not responding. He ran to the room and demanded to know what was happening and he “just kept asking [himself] how this could’ve happened.

Greenway was wheeled away for a CT scan and it was revealed that he suffered brain damage from air in his skull. He was taken off life support on August 6 so his organs could be donated. Rasberry said he felt responsible because ultimately Greenway was his patient.

In January, Kalina was on a machine that helped force air into his lungs, but had otherwise been stable and alert following his procedure. Rasberry was once again the nurse in charge of him and around 1 a.m., he came in to flush blood out of his arterial line.

Rasberry was in the room next door helping mentor another nurse around 1:25 a.m. when suddenly an alarm from Kalina’s room went off. His pulse had dropped from the mid-80s to just 44 over the last 10-20 minutes and his blood pressure had spiked.

Kalina would not respond to any commands and nurses could not wake him up. Cameras in the ICU wing showed that Davis went into the room after Rasberry cleared the arterial line, but did not tell him. He also did not give any information when Kalina was crashing.

Rasberry said on the stand that he would have “expected another nurse to tell [him]” if they’d gone into his patient’s room, especially after their health went downhill.

“Why were you in my room? And since you were Why didn’t you tell me you were in my room?.. Anybody that comes into my room is concerning to me…I don’t like people messing with my room or messing with my patients. I mean I’m very particular. Ben Rasberry testifying on Wednesday, September 29

Defense attorney Phillip Hayes questioned Rasberry asking if there was any chance he missed air in the arterial line when he flushed it out. He likened it to Rasberry tying his shoes, something he had done thousands of times so he wouldn’t even think about it.

Hayes: “When you’re tying your shoe when you get that first knot, you do the rest of it.

Rasberry: “Right.”

Hayes: “But you don’t think about it you just do it?”

Rasberry: “Correct.”

Hayes: “And if for some reason you miss air, it’s gonna wind up in the arterial line.”

Rasberry: “Yeah, but you shouldn’t be missing air.”

Hayes: “I’m not disagreeing with you.”

Rasberry: Oh. But, if you missed it, yeah it would end up in the line.”