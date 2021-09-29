LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of capital murder trial for former nurse after both sides lay out cases in opening statements

Editor’s Note: The video embedded above is from a newscast on Tuesday, September 29 that recapped the first day of the trial.

9:55 a.m.

Putman is now asking Rasberry about the second victim in the case Joseph Kalina. He was treated at CHRISTUS January 24-25, 2018.

Rasberry was eventually told that air had been found in Greenway's brain, but doesn't remember when he was told.



9:40 a.m.

Rasberry left for lunch at 3:15 a.m. for Whataburger and there was nothing wrong with Greenway when he left. He left William Davis in charge with Greenway when he left. After returning 20 minutes later, Greenway was crashing.

Rasberry said he couldn’t believe what had happened and felt he let everyone down.”

9:30 a.m.

Rasberry worked with Davis for 3-4 years on the night shift. While Davis talked a lot around the ICU floor more than Rasberry wanted him to, he said “I trusted him to take care of my patients.”

9:20 a.m.

Rasberry says he did a neurological check on Greenway at 7 p.m. that night and there was no cause for concern about a potential stroke.

9:10 a.m.

DA Jacob Putman now asking specific questions to Rasberry about Christopher Greenway’s night at the hospital after his heart surgery on August 3-4, 2017.

9:05 a.m.

Rasberry is describing the duties of a nightside nurse in the cardiac ICU wing, particularly on just the first night after heart surgery.

8:40 a.m.

The second day of testimony has begun. The first witness of the day for the prosecution is Ben Rasberry, a nurse at CHRISTUS in the cardiac ICU wing.

Original Story

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday saw one of the most anticipated trials in recent memory in East Texas finally get underway after years of delays.

37-year-old William Davis is charged with capital murder in the deaths of four patients at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital between 2017 and 2018. He is accused of blowing air into the arterial lines of patients, causing significant brain damage.

Day two will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 114th District Court with Judge Austin Jackson presiding. His staff believes the trial will last at least one month.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said in his opening statement that Davis carried out a plan intentionally and that “A hospital is the perfect place for a serial killer to hide.”

Lead defense attorney Phillip Hayes countered by saying there was no motive for Davis to commit the murders and that he was well-respected by his co-workers. He also asked the jury to keep an open mind.

One of the first witnesses called on Tuesday by Putman was Donna Bedford, the wife of Christopher Greenway, who was the first victim.

Greenway had originally been scheduled for bypass surgery, but due to a large amount of blockage had to be switched to an open-heart procedure.

Bedford said she had been warned by nurses and friends who had witnessed the procedure that Greenway “would not look good” immediately after the surgery. However, Bedford said he “looked fantastic.”

Greenway was talking and joking with her along with the nurses. Due to hospital policy, Bedford was not permitted to stay the night following his surgery, but promised to be back the next day.

Early the next morning, Bedford received a call saying to come to the hospital as soon as possible because something had happened with Greenway.

Didn't have room for her testimony today, but my heart went out for Donna, Christopher Greenway's wife.

Brought in for open heart surgery, had no complications and seemed poised for a full recovery.

“He was 100% different. Couldn’t communicate. Just laying there.” Donna Bedford, wife of christopher greenway

Three days later, he was pulled off life support so that his organs could be donated. Greenway had flown combat missions as a helicopter pilot. After being discharged, he flew helicopters for hospital systems to transport donated organs to patients that needed them.

A CT scan revealed that Greenway suffered massive brain damage from air that had made its way to the top of his skull. The anesthesiologist from his surgery, Dr. Norman Sulser testified that he was “devastated” when he saw the scans and had never seen anything like it in his 37-year career.

Sulser said that Greenway had a perfect surgery and had been talking with hospital staff after the procedure. When asked if Greenway would have woken up if the air had gotten into his brain during surgery, Sulser replied, “Absolutely not.”