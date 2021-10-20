LIVE BLOG: DA promises to tell jury of 6 additional victims of William Davis during sentencing phase, would make 12 victims in total

Editor’s Note: The woman who was a young teen in 2002 has had her name removed from the article after initially being identified after she testified that she was asked to perform sexual acts on Davis when he was 18 and she was around 13 years old.

9:15 a.m.

The woman who was a young teen at the time in 2002-2003 testifies that Davis had her perform oral sex on him when he was 18 and she was around 13.

She said the acts continued to happen behind their parents’ backs even after the guidelines document was signed. She said that one time she tried to push him away.

9:07 a.m.

Witness passed to the defense after he tells story of them leaving their church after the protective order was drawn up. Says they were scared of Davis and “he was focused on [his daughter].”

Defense had brief questions for him before ending his testimony.

The next witness called is the woman who was a teen at the time that led to the rules and guidelines document being written.

9:05 a.m.

A protective order was drawn up in 2003 against William Davis by Larry’s wife (no name given yet). It has not been said why it was drawn up, but Larry said: “she was scared.”

After the order was drawn up, the family was still scared by Davis sitting behind them in church. They eventually left the church due to him being there.

8:55 a.m.

The first prosecution witness is a man named Larry. The media did not catch his last name. He is from New London, Texas, and worked with William Davis’ dad.

He is the stepdad of a woman who was a young teenager around 2002.

Davis was around 18-19 and Larry testifies that Davis had romantic feelings for her. Larry wanted to stop this due to the age difference.

The two families drew up a document that outlined rules and guidelines for how they had contact. It didn’t allow for them to be alone and under almost near-constant adult supervision. Both sets of parents signed it along with Davis.

Larry said that the goal of the document was to make it “so unbearable that [Davis] would just go away.” He said he was not successful in doing that.

8:46 a.m.

Putman promises the jury they will hear about six additional victims in the case that were not presented at trial: three murder victims and three attempted murder victims.

This would bring the total number of victims to 12: seven deaths and five attempted murders.

Putman finishes his opening statement after just seven minutes. The defense had no opening statement.

8:40 a.m.

DA Jacob Putman has begun his opening statement after the jury was welcomed back into the courtroom.

8:37 a.m.

Court has been called into session by Judge Austin Jackson.

Original Story

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The capital murder conviction of former CHRISTUS nurse William Davis brings at least some immediate relief for family members of the victims: regardless of what happens over the next few weeks, he will die in prison.

After a trial that lasted more than three weeks, a Smith County jury found Davis guilty in less than an hour but now will move on to the punishment phase.

Under Texas law, the only two punishment options for a capital murder conviction are the death penalty or life without parole. The punishment phase retains the same jury from the trial, but it has some differences from the guilt/innocence process.

Lawyers from both the prosecution and defense have much broader discretion on what they can introduce to the jury as aggravating or mitigating evidence on whether Davis will pose a continuing threat to others in prison. This can range from character witnesses to circumstances about his childhood as well as other factors.

It is expected that more than two dozen witnesses will be called during Davis’ punishment phase, which will likely mean it could last for weeks. The jury will be asked the following:

Is there a probability that Davis would commit criminal actos violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society?

If they answer yes to the question above, they will be asked if there is sufficent mitigating circumstances to warrant a sentence of life imprisoment without parole rather than a death sentence?

A “yes” answer to Question One and a “no” answer to Question Two must be unanimous to have a death sentence be imposed by the court, in this case 114th District Judge Austin Jackson.

If the jury is unable to reach an answer to either question, Jackson would be required to hand down a sentence of life without parole.

The last Smith County defendant sentenced to death was Dameon Mosley in 2019, who was convicted of capital murder in the killing of a gas station attendant during a robbery.

He was also convicted in the 114th District Court, which was presided over by then-Judge Christi Kennedy, was has since retired.