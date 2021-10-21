LIVE BLOG: Sentencing phase for convicted nurse enters second day after disturbing new revelations

9:12 a.m.

The next witness is Amy Landrum, the granddaughter of James Sanders. Says he was a more full-time father figure for her when she was a teen.

9:06 a.m.

Caccitolo testifies that there was “deep angst and untrustworthiness” between medical staff at CHRISTUS when patients kept having unexpected events after successful surgeries.

Caccitolo ends his testimony by saying that he personally operated on Will Davis’ father for lung cancer before these events happened. The operation was a success. No questions from the defense.

9:00 a.m.

Caccitolo is now testifying about Rickie Glenn, who was referred to him for bypass surgery. He said the surgery was uncomplicated. He also ended up suffering a stroke after what appeared to be a successful surgery.

8:54 a.m.

Caccitolo now testifying about James Wages’ operation, another one of the new victims. He was known for being an Elvis impersonator.

8:45 a.m.

Dr. Caccitolo testifies that he operated on Perry Frank, one of the new victims the jury learned about on Wednesday.

He estimated that the chance of Frank dying from his surgery was only 0.35%.

8:37 a.m.

Judge Jackson has brought in the jury for the second day of sentencing. The first witness called is Dr. Caccitolo, a Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgeon. He performed operations on many of the victims.

Original Story

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In his opening statement on Wednesday for the sentencing phase of William Davis, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman promised the jury he would reveal to them six additional victims of the convicted nurse that were not brought up at trial.

He did not say why these additional victims did not come up during the guilt/innocence phase of the trial, but said the evidence would show that Davis had always been a threat and would continue to be one in prison.

Davis, a former CHRISTUS cardiovascular ICU recovery nurse in Tyler, was convicted of capital murder on Tuesday after the jury deliberated for less than one hour. Now, they must decide whether to sentence him to death or life in prison without parole.

Putman opened the sentencing phase with testimony from a woman who knew Davis when she was just 13 years old and he was 18.

She testified that he asked her on several occasions to perform sexual acts on him and constantly pressured her to date him. The woman testified that at the time she thought he “was in love with me and I was with him.”

However, now as a grown adult, she feels that he was manipulative toward her. Davis in 2002 and 2003 wrote a dozen love letters to her that were sexually explicit. The woman’s mother had them saved for nearly 20 years after discovering them in her daughter’s bedroom.

Near the end of the morning session, testimony began from a woman named Crystal Frank, whose husband Perry died suddenly at CHRISTUS following heart surgery in 2017.

Perry performed in the U.S. Naval Band for more than 20 years and traveled the world doing what he loved, Crystal said. After retirement, he decided to become a school teacher.

After a doctor’s appointment revealed that he was in dire need of heart surgery, Perry was booked for an operation at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis Owens and Peach Heart Hospital.

Like many of the victims from the first portion of the trial, Perry’s surgery went well and his post-op nurse Gray Fowler said Perry “was one of the easiest patients” he ever had. Fowler became emotional when testifying about Perry’s health collapse that seemed to come out of nowhere.

In the middle of the night after surgery, Perry suddenly took a turn for the worse and he quickly became unresponsive. After more than an hour of chest compressions and other emergency procedures, Perry was pronounced dead on June 22, 2017. Crystal was unable to make it to the hospital in time before he passed away.

Prosecutors also hinted at two other alleged victims who passed away at the hands of Davis and three others who survived. If true, this would double the victim count to 12 people: seven killed and five survivors.

Putman said they would be finished with their portion of the sentencing phase likely by Monday or Tuesday of next week.