Trial of former CHRISTUS nurse accused of murdering patients begins after years of delays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of the most anticipated trials for East Texas in at least a decade will finally begin on Tuesday after years of delays and roadblocks.

37-year-old William Davis, a former nurse for CHRISTUS, is charged with capital murder for allegedly killing four patients under his care. He was arrested back in 2018 after a months-long investigation.

The case has been beset by delays for more than three years: a lawyer replacement, lengthy DNA testing as well as evidence gathering and, not least of all, the pandemic.

Davis is accused of intentionally blowing air in the arterial lines of patients at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital. Along with the four deaths, several other people were seriously injured.

Over the past six weeks, lawyers for both sides and Jackson’s staff have had to widdle down a 2,000-person jury pool down to just 14 for a jury of 12 members and two alternates.

One of the challenges that jury selection faced was the wide press coverage the case has received since Davis’ arrest three years ago. In just the first pool of potential jurors, dozens of people said that they had heard about the case from either friends or the media.

114th District Judge Austin Jackson emphasized that they must put aside those feelings and only focus on the evidence presented in the trial.

Davis was originally indicted for the death of three patients but was charged for a fourth murder back in May. It is unclear from those court documents when the fourth victim died.

An affidavit that KETK News obtained three years ago says that security footage showed Davis entering the patients’ rooms and leaving. Almost immediately after, they would suffer a “profound incident” despite being considered stable.

All victims were identified as patients who underwent cardiovascular surgery and were recovering in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU).

The case will be the first death penalty trial in Smith County in nearly two years. Back in 2019, Dameon Mosley was sentenced to death for murdering a gas station attendant during a robbery in Tyler.

That trial also took place in the 114th District Court, but under Judge Christi Kennedy. She retired following the end of her term last December.